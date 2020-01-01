West Brom Will Bank On Slaven Bilic To Keep West Ham Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Slaven Bilic is counting on his strong relationship with the West Ham hierarchy to keep Grady Diangana at West Brom for the rest of the season if the Hammers consider recalling him.



The 21-year-old winger joined the Baggies on loan from West Ham last summer and has been one of the most influential members of the squad.













His five goals and six assists in the Championship this season have helped West Brom to remain in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League.



But there are suggestions that West Ham are considering recalling him this month and putting him in new manager David Moyes’ squad for the second half of the season.





West Brom do not want to lose Diangana in the middle of the season and according to The Athletic, they are counting on Bilic’s positive relationship with the Hammers to keep the player.







The former West Ham boss has continued to maintain a good relationship with the club and is expected to request to keep Diangana for the rest of the season at West Brom.



The Baggies boss is likely to argue that it is better for Diangana’s development if he stays at the Hawthorns than being a bit-part player at West Ham in the second half of the campaign.





West Brom are already looking to add to their attack this month and the potential loss of Diangana would further complicate their winter window plans.

