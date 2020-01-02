Aston Villa Zero In On Chelsea Star, Want Loan Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa are hoping to snap up Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi in this month's transfer window.



Dean Smith wants to add to his attacking options as he looks to drive Aston Villa up away from relegation worries and has zeroed in on former Marseille man Batshuayi as a potential signing.













Aston Villa want to sign the striker on loan, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.



The Villa Park outfit are even hoping to be able to convince Chelsea to agree to insert a purchase option in the agreement, meaning Aston Villa could keep hold of Batshuayi if he impresses on loan.





Chelsea are already looking at potentially losing one striker in this month's transfer window.







France international Olivier Giroud is keen to play regular football in the second half of the season, ahead of Euro 2020, and has been linked with several clubs, including Antonio Conte's Inter.



If Giroud leaves, it remains to be seen if Chelsea would also sanction Batshuayi's departure.





Blues boss Frank Lampard has regularly included Batshuayi in matchday squads this season, but prefers Tammy Abraham in attack.

