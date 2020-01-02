XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



02/01/2020 - 13:43 GMT

Aston Villa Zero In On Chelsea Star, Want Loan Deal

 




Aston Villa are hoping to snap up Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi in this month's transfer window.

Dean Smith wants to add to his attacking options as he looks to drive Aston Villa up away from relegation worries and has zeroed in on former Marseille man Batshuayi as a potential signing.


 



Aston Villa want to sign the striker on loan, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The Villa Park outfit are even hoping to be able to convince Chelsea to agree to insert a purchase option in the agreement, meaning Aston Villa could keep hold of Batshuayi if he impresses on loan.
 


Chelsea are already looking at potentially losing one striker in this month's transfer window.



France international Olivier Giroud is keen to play regular football in the second half of the season, ahead of Euro 2020, and has been linked with several clubs, including Antonio Conte's Inter.

If Giroud leaves, it remains to be seen if Chelsea would also sanction Batshuayi's departure.
 


Blues boss Frank Lampard has regularly included Batshuayi in matchday squads this season, but prefers Tammy Abraham in attack.
 