Celtic Credited With Strong Interest In Poland Under-21 Talent

Celtic are keen on doing a deal to sign young Polish right-back Karol Fila from Lechia Gdansk.



Bhoys boss Neil Lennon is looking to be active in this month's transfer window and despite a host of options at right-back, is zeroing in on a Polish talent.













Fila is the player in Celtic's sights, according to Zagranie.com's Polish football insider Janekx, with the Scottish champions having a strong interest in snapping him up.



The defender came through the youth ranks at Lechia Gdansk and has nailed down a regular spot in the side, with 23 appearances across all competitions for the club to his name so far this season.





Fila turned out for Lechia Gdansk in their Europa League qualifying campaign, featuring in games against Danish side Brondby and even chipping in with an assist in a 2-1 home win.







Lechia Gdansk have the 21-year-old under contract until 2022 and it is unclear how much Celtic might have to pay to convince the Polish side to part with him.



Fila has clocked a total of 57 appearances for the Polish outfit, who are sitting seventh in the Ekstraklasa.





The full-back has been capped by Poland at Under-21 level.

