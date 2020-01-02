XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



02/01/2020 - 14:31 GMT

Celtic Credited With Strong Interest In Poland Under-21 Talent

 




Celtic are keen on doing a deal to sign young Polish right-back Karol Fila from Lechia Gdansk.

Bhoys boss Neil Lennon is looking to be active in this month's transfer window and despite a host of options at right-back, is zeroing in on a Polish talent.


 



Fila is the player in Celtic's sights, according to Zagranie.com's Polish football insider Janekx, with the Scottish champions having a strong interest in snapping him up.

The defender came through the youth ranks at Lechia Gdansk and has nailed down a regular spot in the side, with 23 appearances across all competitions for the club to his name so far this season.
 


Fila turned out for Lechia Gdansk in their Europa League qualifying campaign, featuring in games against Danish side Brondby and even chipping in with an assist in a 2-1 home win.



Lechia Gdansk have the 21-year-old under contract until 2022 and it is unclear how much Celtic might have to pay to convince the Polish side to part with him.

Fila has clocked a total of 57 appearances for the Polish outfit, who are sitting seventh in the Ekstraklasa.
 


The full-back has been capped by Poland at Under-21 level.
 