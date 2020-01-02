Class Act – Leeds United Star Hails Eddie Nketiah After Loan Ends

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has paid tribute to Eddie Nketiah, who has been recalled from his loan by Arsenal.



The Whites beat off competition from a host of sides to sign Nketiah on a season-long loan deal in the summer, but head coach Marcelo Bielsa handed him just two starts in the Championship.













His final start came on New Year's Day at the Hawthorns as Leeds played out a 1-1 draw with West Brom and Nketiah, brought off at half time, headed over to the Whites fans at the final whistle to salute their support.



Dallas is pleased with the point his side earned at West Brom, while he is keen to pay tribute to Nketiah, who he dubbed a class act both on and off the pitch.





The Northern Ireland international wrote: "Very good point away from home last night.







"A special mention to Eddie Nketiah. Class act both on and off the pitch. Best wishes for the future."



Dallas may find himself having to defend against Nketiah later this season, with Arsenal expected to send the striker back out on loan to the Championship.





Bristol City, who Leeds beat to Nketiah's signature in the summer, remain keen on landing the Arsenal man.

