David Moyes Approves West Ham Move For Target, Chelsea Also Keen, Enquiry Lodged

Follow @insidefutbol





David Moyes has given the green light for West Ham to push to sign Gabigol this month, but Chelsea are also now showing interest in the Brazilian.



Inter are ready to let the 23-year-old, who has been on loan back in Brazil with Flamengo, leave for the right price and West Ham have been tracking the forward for some time.













A managerial change has now happened at the Hammers, with Moyes taking charge, and it was not clear whether the club would push ahead with their interest in Gabigol.



Moyes though, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, has given the green light to a swoop for Gabigol and it is claimed West Ham could offer €20m plus bonuses.





Flamengo remain keen to sign Gabigol permanently, but their latest offer is €18m plus a 20 per cent sell-on clause.







There is further interest in the forward though as it is claimed Chelsea have made enquiries through agents.



If Olivier Giroud leaves Stamford Bridge this month then Chelsea may move to sign a replacement, with Gabigol appearing to be an option.





Chelsea's interest has yet to go beyond a simple enquiry however; Inter would like to create an auction for the 23-year-old.

