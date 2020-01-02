David Moyes Told Us This Is Not What Football Is About – West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United right-back Ryan Fredericks has revealed that Hammers boss David Moyes told the players that football is not all about dominating the opposition all the time, in the midst of the side's 4-0 win over Bournemouth.



The Hammers played their first game back under the management of Moyes, who has returned to the club for his second stint, against Bournemouth on New Year's Day.













The boost from the managerial change was evident as the Hammers went on to beat the Cherries 4-0, courtesy of a brace from Mark Noble and goals from Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson.



Following the big win at the London Stadium, Fredericks has revealed how Moyes told the West Ham players that dominating the game in every moment is not what football is about.





The 27-year-old pointed out how the London-based club were in a high-pressure situation, but did not show a single sign of being under pressure on New Year's Day.







Fredericks believes the West Ham players enjoyed the game against Bournemouth and expressed his delight at how things really worked for the side.



“The boss said it’s not about going out and dominating every second of the game”, Fredericks told West Ham TV.





“That’s not what football’s about.



“I think unless you’re the top two teams in the world, you need to be solid, not concede goals, and then when you get your chances you need to take them, and fair play to the boys up front, they were clinical today, really clinical.



“It was a pretty high-pressure situation that we were in… but I didn’t see an ounce of pressure or stress.



"Even before the game, we switched a few things up, and it really worked.



"I think everyone on the pitch, even the players that came on to the pitch, looked free and looked like they enjoyed the game.”



West Ham will now visit League One club Gillingham in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

