English Championship Sides Eyeing 23-Year-Old Rangers Star

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is attracting interest, with English Championship clubs eyeing the 23-year-old Gers player, according to the Evening Times.



The Light Blues signed the midfielder from Hamilton Academical in the January transfer window two years ago.













Having signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Rangers, Docherty went on to make 11 league appearances for the club in the 2017/18 season.



The following summer, the 23-year-old joined English League One club Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan and starred for them by scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists during the season.





The former Hamilton star returned to Ibrox in the summer and has been with Rangers this term, but has struggled to force his way into Steven Gerrard's first-team plans.







Now Docherty, who is struggling to find playing time with the Light Blues, has attracted interest from clubs in the English Championship.



The midfielder caught the eye of several sides with his spell in League One at Shrewsbury.





However, it remains to be seen which English second-tier sides are interested in acquiring the services of the Rangers player.

