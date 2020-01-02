Fast, Attacking, Had Eye On Him – Charlton Recruitment Head On Aston Villa Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Charlton Athletic head of recruitment Steve Gallen has revealed that the Addicks have had their eye on Aston Villa star Andre Green for a while and wanted to sign him in the summer.



Aston Villa have recalled Green from his loan at Preston North End and have immediately sent him on loan to Championship side Charlton until the end of the season.













The Addicks, who received a severe blow following the ligament injury of West Brom loanee Jonathan Leko, see Green as an ideal replacement for the 20-year-old winger.



Charlton head of recruitment Gallen has revealed that the second-tier side wanted to sign the winger in the summer, having had their eyes on Green.





Expressing his delight at having signed the player early on in the transfer window, Gallen is confident that Green is a great addition for the team.







“He’s a replacement for Jonathan Leko and he’s a very good replacement", Gallen told the club's official site.



"We tried to sign him in the summer and we’ve had our eye on him for a while.





"He is a good addition to the team, he’s fast, attacking and helped Villa to promotion last season so we’re pleased.



“I’m also pleased we’ve been able to get a signing in at the start of the transfer window to support the manager given the injuries we have at the moment.”



Green made only four Championship appearances during his time on loan at Preston, but will be hopeful of getting more playing time at Charlton.

