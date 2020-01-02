He’s Magic Man – Former Leeds Defender Feels Whites Star Perfect Example For Youngsters

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has dubbed Whites midfield maestro Pablo Hernandez the "magic man" and feels he is an example for the younger players to look up to.



Hernandez has been at Elland Road since 2016, but easily found his way into Parker's Leeds team of the decade.













The former left-back has admitted that there was no way for him to do a team of the decade with the Spaniard in it and stressed how he was sure of the midfielder's inclusion from the get-go.



Parker hailed Hernandez as the "magic man" before pointing out how the Spaniard is one of the first names on Marcelo Bielsa's teamsheet and maintains his high levels of fitness.





The Englishman believes Hernandez is the perfect example for youngsters to look up to and admitted that he would have loved to play with the 34-year-old.







"Not a chance [of doing a team of the decade without Hernandez]", Parker said on LUTV.



"When I was writing it down, these kinds of positions – forward positions – were like set in stone for me





"Pablo – the magic man. He just makes things happen even at his age. Now, he is 34.



"Ever-present in the team, one of the first names on the teamsheet, creating chances, scoring goals.



"Top of the fitness levels as well at his age in a young squad.



"He is just an example for players now to look up to.



"If I was thinking I was a young player coming through like Jamie Shackleton for example, what an example Pablo Hernandez is to these type of players.



"He's still performing and I would have loved to play with Pablo.



"He is one of those players where you just give him the ball as a defender and go on make things happen."



Leeds are currently having to make do without Hernandez as the Spaniard is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

