X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

02/01/2020 - 21:37 GMT

His Work Rate Is Immense – Former Leeds Defender Admits He’d Love To Play With Whites Star

 




Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker has heaped praise on Whites centre-forward Patrick Bamford for his work rate and ability to find the back of the net.

Bamford has been the Whites' first-choice striker since his arrival at Elland Road in the summer of 2018, having been handed the number nine role by Marcelo Bielsa.  


 



The 26-year-old frontman has scored 20 goals for Leeds so far and Parker is delighted with how the former Chelsea player has been faring for the club.

The former left-back has lauded Bamford for his ability to find the back of the net and admitted that he would love to play with the Englishman, dubbing his work rate "immense".
 


However, Parker opted for Jermaine Beckford, who was at Leeds only for a few months of 2010, in his Whites team of the decade, ahead of Bamford.



"Patrick Bamford, at the moment, [is doing fantastic for us]", Parker said on LUTV.

"I would love to play with Patrick Bamford.
 


"His work rate is immense. Getting the goals as well.

"But you can't leave someone out like that [Beckford] when he’s got those two goals [against Manchester United in the FA Cup and Bristol Rovers in League One in 2010]."

Bamford has scored 10 goals and provided two assists from his 24 Championship appearances this season.   
 