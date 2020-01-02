I Do – Mikel Arteta Comments On Leeds United’s Promotion Chances

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta expects Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side to earn promotion to the Premier League and play in the top-tier next season.



The 37-year-old's Arsenal side are set to host the Championship table-toppers at the Emirates Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday.













An admirer of Bielsa and how the Whites play, Arteta has admitted that he is anticipating a tough challenge from the Yorkshire-based club.



The former Gunners captain also revealed that he expects Leeds to earn Premier League promotions this season and play in the English top-tier next term.





"I do [expect Leeds to be in the Premier League next season], yes", Arteta told a press conference.







"The way they play, the manner they behave, I follow their coach for a long time and I know how tough it will be to play against them."



Arteta then went on laud Bielsa for his qualities before hailing the Argentine tactician as one of the most successful managers in the game.





"Just what he gets out of his team, how he makes them fight and challenge and run and compete, and never give up in any game or any circumstances", Arteta said.



"He generates that belief in the players, those demands and that is why, in my opinion, he is one of the most successful managers."



Arsenal won their first game under the management of Arteta against Manchester United on New Year's Day and will be hopeful of building on the momentum against Leeds on Monday.

