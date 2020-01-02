I’d Take Second Place In Championship Now – Leeds United Youth Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United under-18s manager Mark Jackson says he would take second place in the Championship now in order to secure promotion to the Premier League, despite the Whites sitting top.



The Yorkshire-based club retained their spot at the top of the Championship table after they drew 1-1 against second-placed West Bromwich Albion on New Year's Day.













Leeds and West Brom now enjoy a nine-point lead over third-placed Brentford and are comfortably on the course for automatic Premier League promotion.



While the Whites are contenders for the Championship title, former defender and current Leeds under-18s boss Jackson has admitted that he would take second if it was offered now.





However, the 42-year-old is positive that being the league table-toppers will boost the confidence of the players and the fans heading into 2020.







"100 per cent [we want one of the two automatic promotion slots]", Jackson said on LUTV.



"Would you take second place now at the end of the season? 100 per cent.





"I would, personally, and I am sure any other teams would. It's just about getting out of the league.



"But for us to be sitting top and in the driving seat, it's got to fill the players and fans with confidence."



Leeds are now preparing for an FA Cup third round tie against Arsenal, something which will allow head coach Marcelo Bielsa to measure his side against Premier League opposition.

