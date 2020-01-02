Leeds Will Go To Emirates To Win, Whites Youth Boss Warns Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United Under-18s coach Mark Jackson has warned Arsenal that Marcelo Bielsa's side know no other way than playing to win, ahead of the Whites' visit to the Emirates Stadium.



The Yorkshire-based club are set to lock horns with Premier League giants Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday night.













While the clash with the Gunners comes amidst a busy Championship campaign for Leeds, they will treat the game and FA Cup with respect, according to under-18s boss Jackson.



The 42-year-old pointed out how the Whites – as well as the club's management – are a team that want to win every game that comes their way.





Jackson believes Monday's match against Arsenal is a great opportunity for Bielsa's men to test themselves against one of the best teams in England; a team they would meet next season if they win promotion.







"[The club will treat the FA Cup] with respect, I think", Jackson said on LUTV.



"You have got a team here, and a management team, who want to win every game.





"I think that game down at Arsenal will be a fantastic opportunity to test yourself against one of the country's best teams."



A win against Arsenal on Monday would see Leeds progress beyond the third round of the FA Cup for the first time under Bielsa.

