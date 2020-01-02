Liverpool Tie Excites Us, Everton Attacker Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton star Moise Kean has admitted that the Toffees are excited by their Merseyside derby meeting with Liverpool in the FA Cup third round this weekend.



Merseyside derby rivals Liverpool and Everton will kick-off their respective FA Cup campaigns by locking horns in the third round of the competition at Anfield on Sunday.













While the Toffees were handed a 5-2 defeat when the two sides met earlier this season, Kean insists that Everton are excited by the opportunity to play Liverpool again.



The 19-year-old Italian insists there is a real togetherness at Goodison Park and the team's full focus is on Liverpool.





Kean is confident that Everton will be prepared for the game against the Reds, while on a personal level he has vowed to be ready to go.







“It will be a good match at Liverpool", Kean told Everton TV.



“We are excited about the game and it is always good to play a derby.





“Now we are thinking about Liverpool and we’ll be ready for this match.



“We are all together and will always try to do our best.



“I have kept my head up and worked hard.



“When I come onto the pitch I try to do my best and be ready. Always.”



With Everton having appointed Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, Sunday's Merseyside derby will be the first since the Italian took over at Goodison Park.

