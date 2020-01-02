Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds Environment Has Improved Eddie Nketiah – Mikel Arteta

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta believes the environment at Leeds United will surely have helped Gunners centre-forward Eddie Nketiah improve as a player.



The London-based club confirmed on New Year's Day that they have recalled 20-year-old striker Nketiah from his season-long loan at Championship club Leeds.













While it is discontent with the amount of senior team playing time the youngster was receiving that forced the Gunners to trigger their option to recall him, Arteta believes the environment at Bielsa's club has improved Nketiah as a player.



With regards to where the future lies for the striker, Arteta explained that he will have to hold discussions with the loan department before coming to a conclusion on how to create the best atmosphere for the player to develop.





The 37-year-old went on to stress the importance of making a decision that will not only be good for Nketiah's immediate future but also his career as a whole.







"We have to sit down with the loan department and we'll do that this afternoon, to discuss the best possible way for him to keep developing", Arteta told a press conference.



"I think the environment that he's been living in has improved him as a player, 100 per cent.





"He played some minutes, not as much as we wanted, but he's a kid with incredible potential and we have to make a decision for the club, not for the next four months but for his career.



"What's the best thing to do? We have to sit down with him, hear from him – that's very important because we need to know what he needs as well – and make the right decision for the next five months."



It remains to be seen if Arteta will decide to keep Nketiah at Arsenal or allow him to leave on a loan deal until the end of the season.

