X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

02/01/2020 - 19:01 GMT

Naby Keita Starts – Liverpool Team vs Sheffield United Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Sheffield United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Chris Wilder's Sheffield United to Anfield for a Premier League fixture this evening.  

Jurgen Klopp's side saw their lead at the top of the table cut to ten points following New Year's Day, however they do boast two games in hand on second placed Leicester City and third placed Manchester City.
 

 



Xherdan Shaqiri has been ruled out for a week due to a hamstring injury.

Liverpool must also continue to do without defenders Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip, and midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho.
 


Klopp has Alisson between the sticks, while at full-back he selects Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. Liverpool's centre-back pairing is provided by Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. In midfield, Klopp picks Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Naby Keita, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah lead the attacking threat.



If the former Borussia Dortmund boss needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Adam Lallana and James Milner.
 


Liverpool Team vs Sheffield United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Firmino, Salah

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Lallana, Phillips, Origi, Jones, Elliott
 