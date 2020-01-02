Newcastle Boss Steve Bruce Tipped To Prefer This Attacker Over Everton Soares

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is tipped to prefer Hull City's Jarrod Bowen to Brazil's Copa America sensation Everton Soares, if he can land the Tigers star.



Bruce is in the market for attacking additions during this month's transfer window and the Magpies have been linked with Gremio's Everton.













Head of recruitment Steve Nickson has been making scouting trips to South America and Newcastle have been linked with a loan with option to buy swoop for Everton.



However, Hull attacker Bowen is also on Newcastle's radar and, according to The Athletic, Bruce would be likley to prefer someone who has played in England, in the shape of the Tigers man, over Everton.





Bruce rates Bowen highly and ideally would like to have him in the ranks at St James' Park.







Bowen has continued to build his reputation in the Championship and has hit the net an impressive 17 times in 26 league games this term.



He has now hit 126 appearances in total for the Tigers, with 55 goals to his name.





Everton meanwhile scored in the final of the Copa America in the summer, as Brazil won the tournament, and won the Golden Boot.

