XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



02/01/2020 - 21:26 GMT

Newcastle Boss Steve Bruce Tipped To Prefer This Attacker Over Everton Soares

 




Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is tipped to prefer Hull City's Jarrod Bowen to Brazil's Copa America sensation Everton Soares, if he can land the Tigers star.

Bruce is in the market for attacking additions during this month's transfer window and the Magpies have been linked with Gremio's Everton.


 



Head of recruitment Steve Nickson has been making scouting trips to South America and Newcastle have been linked with a loan with option to buy swoop for Everton.

However, Hull attacker Bowen is also on Newcastle's radar and, according to The Athletic, Bruce would be likley to prefer someone who has played in England, in the shape of the Tigers man, over Everton.
 


Bruce rates Bowen highly and ideally would like to have him in the ranks at St James' Park.



Bowen has continued to build his reputation in the Championship and has hit the net an impressive 17 times in 26 league games this term.

He has now hit 126 appearances in total for the Tigers, with 55 goals to his name.
 


Everton meanwhile scored in the final of the Copa America in the summer, as Brazil won the tournament, and won the Golden Boot.
 