XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



02/01/2020 - 22:11 GMT

Not Bothered About Arsenal’s Record – Liverpool Star Focused After Another Win

 




Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson insists the Reds are not targeting Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten record after they eased to a 2-0 win at Anfield over Sheffield United.

The Premier League leaders took the lead with just four minutes on the clock on Thursday night when Mohamed Salah scored.


 



Liverpool had opportunities to extend their advantage in the first half, but could not take them despite dominating the Blades, and had to wait until the 64th minute for Sadio Mane to double their advantage.

The Reds have now gone a full year unbeaten in the Premier League and are still on course to beat Arsenal's record of 49 games unbeaten.
 


Henderson though insists Liverpool are not focused on overtaking the Gunners and are only taking things game by game.



He said post match on BT Sport: "Not really [targeting Arsenal’s record]. I am not really bothered about that.

"I am bothered about next game and next challenge and see where that takes us come May."
 


Liverpool are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand, but Henderson still thinks there is improvement in the tank, pointing to how Sheffield United did have chances near the end.

"I still think we can improve. The last 10 or 15 minutes they had a good chance. We can't afford to give teams those chances.

"Overall the intensity was really good", Henderson added.

Liverpool are next in action at the weekend in the FA Cup against Everton.
 

 