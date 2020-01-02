Not Bothered About Arsenal’s Record – Liverpool Star Focused After Another Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson insists the Reds are not targeting Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten record after they eased to a 2-0 win at Anfield over Sheffield United.



The Premier League leaders took the lead with just four minutes on the clock on Thursday night when Mohamed Salah scored.













Liverpool had opportunities to extend their advantage in the first half, but could not take them despite dominating the Blades, and had to wait until the 64th minute for Sadio Mane to double their advantage.



The Reds have now gone a full year unbeaten in the Premier League and are still on course to beat Arsenal's record of 49 games unbeaten.





Henderson though insists Liverpool are not focused on overtaking the Gunners and are only taking things game by game.







He said post match on BT Sport: "Not really [targeting Arsenal’s record]. I am not really bothered about that.



"I am bothered about next game and next challenge and see where that takes us come May."





Liverpool are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand, but Henderson still thinks there is improvement in the tank, pointing to how Sheffield United did have chances near the end.



"I still think we can improve. The last 10 or 15 minutes they had a good chance. We can't afford to give teams those chances.



"Overall the intensity was really good", Henderson added.



Liverpool are next in action at the weekend in the FA Cup against Everton.

