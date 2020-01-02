XRegister
X
26 October 2019

02/01/2020 - 12:28 GMT

Oldham Athletic Set To Sign Burnley Youngster On Loan

 




Oldham Athletic are set to sign 21-year-old midfielder Christian N'Guessan on loan from Premier League club Burnley, according to the Sun.

The youngster joined Premier League side Burnley from Blackpool in the summer of 2017 and have been with the Clarets ever since.  


 



N'Guessan signed for the Lancashire-based club on a two-year contract, with the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

The 21-year-old was a regular in the Burnley Under-23s team, but ankle surgery saw his playing time reduced last season.
 


However, the Englishman managed to regain full fitness by the end of last season and earned himself a new 12-month contract at Turf Moor.



Now, League Two side Oldham are set to acquire his services on a loan deal in this month's transfer window.

It remains to be seen how long the Latics want the 21-year-old for, but the loan deal is expected to be until the end of the season.
 


The young midfielder will be hopeful of getting some senior team playing time under his belt if his loan move to Oldham is to go through.   
 