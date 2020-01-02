XRegister
26 October 2019

02/01/2020 - 16:15 GMT

Season Over For Aston Villa Striker Wesley

 




Aston Villa have been dealt a massive injury blow, with Wesley to miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury picked up at Turf Moor.

The former Club Brugge striker was involved in a tackle with Burnley's Ben Mee on New Year's Day and picked up a knee injury.


 



He was treated on the pitch in the 71st minute before being brought off and Aston Villa were hoping the injury would not be serious, but according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, they have been dealt a blow.

Wesley has damaged cruciate ligaments in his knee and as a result will miss the remainder of the season.
 


Aston Villa will now focus on trying to make sure the striker is fully fit for the start of next season, which they will hope will also be another Premier League campaign.



It remains to be seen if Wesley's injury forces Aston Villa to sign another striker this month, with the transfer window now open for business.

Aston Villa have already been linked with a loan bid to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.
 


The Belgian is behind Tammy Abraham in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea will let him go.
 