X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

02/01/2020 - 09:53 GMT

Southampton Opposed To Letting Leeds United Target Che Adams Go

 




Southampton are set to block the departure of Leeds United target Che Adams this month, according to the Daily Echo.

Leeds have lost striker Eddie Nketiah, with Arsenal recalling the hitman to the Emirates Stadium due to a lack of playing time in Yorkshire.


 



The Whites want to sign a replacement this month and have identified Southampton's Adams as a target, with the Championship side looking to land him on loan.

However, Southampton are opposed to letting Adams find the exit door in this month's window.
 


Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl currently has four strikers at his disposal at St Mary's and does not want to be left with fewer options.



Southampton splashed out £15m to snap up Adams from Birmingham City in the summer and the striker put pen to paper to a five-year contract at St Mary's.

He started Saints first six Premier League games after impressing for the club in pre-season.
 


Adams was an unused substitute in Southampton's 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on New Year's Day.
 