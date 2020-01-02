This Was Our Plan For West Brom, It Was Big Advantage – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has revealed that the Whites planned to make West Brom uncomfortable when the two sides met and tried to capitalise on it.



The top two sides in the Championship this season, Leeds and West Brom, locked horns and played out a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns on New Year's Day.













The Whites went behind just two minutes into the contest, but managed to stay in the game before pulling level and earning a point.



Looking back at the game, Leeds loanee Harrison has admitted that Marcelo Bielsa's men put themselves in a difficult position by going behind early, but lauded the team for how they managed the game.





Expressing his delight at the draw, Harrison revealed that it was Leeds' plan to make West Brom uncomfortable in the game and take advantage of it.







“We put ourselves in a tough position letting in a goal so early”, Harrison was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“I thought the team managed the game well, we played our football and we made it difficult for them to play as well.





"They were kicking it long quite frequently and that’s not their style of football.



“We’re happy that we took them off their game a little bit.



"I felt the second goal was coming and, against a team like that and the opposition, we’re happy with the draw.



“Our plan was to make them feel uncomfortable and it was a big advantage for us. We tried to capitalise on that.”



While Leeds currently sit top of the Championship table, both Whites and West Brom are level on points and enjoy a nine-point lead over third-placed Brentford.

