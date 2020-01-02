XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



02/01/2020 - 16:01 GMT

Wanted To Keep Him – Haugesund Sporting Director Confirms End of West Ham Star’s Loan

 




Haugesund sporting director Eirik Opedal has confirmed the end of Martin Samuelsen's loan deal and has admitted that the Norwegian side wanted to keep the West Ham United talent.

The 22-year-old winger joined Haugesund in his home town in Norway on a loan until the end of the year in February.  


 



The Norwegian Eliteserien came to a close in early December and despite speculation Haugesund might keep him, the youngster is returning to his parent club West Ham in England.

Haugesund sporting director Opedal has admitted that the club wanted to keep Samuelsen, but were left without any option other than to accept defeat.
 


Opedal thanked Samuelsen for his services this year before conceding that the Norwegian winger's career will now continue elsewhere.



"We would have loved to keep Martin with us, but we knew it would be very difficult because of competition from other interested parties", Opedal told his club's official site.

"We really appreciated having Martin here at Haugesund, but now his career continues elsewhere.
 


"And we wish Martin well in the future."

While Samuelsen is still contracted with West Ham, it remains to be seen if new Hammers boss David Moyes is willing to take a look at him or if they will sell him.   
 