Wanted To Keep Him – Haugesund Sporting Director Confirms End of West Ham Star’s Loan

Haugesund sporting director Eirik Opedal has confirmed the end of Martin Samuelsen's loan deal and has admitted that the Norwegian side wanted to keep the West Ham United talent.



The 22-year-old winger joined Haugesund in his home town in Norway on a loan until the end of the year in February.













The Norwegian Eliteserien came to a close in early December and despite speculation Haugesund might keep him, the youngster is returning to his parent club West Ham in England.



Haugesund sporting director Opedal has admitted that the club wanted to keep Samuelsen, but were left without any option other than to accept defeat.





Opedal thanked Samuelsen for his services this year before conceding that the Norwegian winger's career will now continue elsewhere.







"We would have loved to keep Martin with us, but we knew it would be very difficult because of competition from other interested parties", Opedal told his club's official site.



"We really appreciated having Martin here at Haugesund, but now his career continues elsewhere.





"And we wish Martin well in the future."



While Samuelsen is still contracted with West Ham, it remains to be seen if new Hammers boss David Moyes is willing to take a look at him or if they will sell him.

