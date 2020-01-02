XRegister
02/01/2020 - 10:51 GMT

West Brom Optimistic West Ham Won’t Recall Grady Diangana

 




West Brom are optimistic that West Ham will allow Grady Diangana to see out his season-long loan at the Hawthorns, according to The Athletic

West Ham academy product Diangana joined Championship club West Brom on a season-long loan contract in the summer, reuniting with former Hammers boss Slaven Bilic.  


 



The 21-year-old winger has been in fine form since arriving at the Hawthorns, scoring five goals and providing six assists in the league so far.

While Diangana has been helping the Baggies to stay on the right course for Premier League promotion, his parent club West Ham have been struggling in the top-tier.
 


West Ham have now appointed a new manager in the shape of David Moyes and some have floated the possibility that Diangana could be recalled by the Hammers.



Diangana was back at West Ham this week for an injury check, given he has a back injury.

West Brom though are optimistic that West Ham will not recall Diangana and will allow him to see out his loan at the club.
 


The Championship side are hopeful West Ham will see the advantage of letting Diangana continue as an almost guaranteed starter at the Hawthorns, rather than competing with the likes of Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini, Filipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko with the Hammers.   
 