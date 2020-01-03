Aston Villa And Middlesbrough Showed Me English Football – Adama Traore

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore has revealed that former clubs Aston Villa and Middlesbrough showed him what English football is all about.



The 23-year-old winger has been a star man for Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves, who sit seventh in the Premier League, this season.













Traore's fine form – that saw him help the side defeat Manchester City twice this term – has seen him being hailed for becoming one of the most improved players in the league.



Things were not as good for the former Barcelona man when he first came to England as he struggled to find his footing at both Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.





However, Traore, who tries to find the good in everything, believes it is his time at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough that made him realise everything about English football and life as a professional football player.







"Few people will say maybe I had a tough time with different teams like Aston Villa and Middlesbrough but in each situation, I tried to take the good things", Traore told BBC Sport.



"Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, they showed me what is English football.





"It's tough, it's difficult and they showed me how life is like in professional football."



Traore has scored five goals and provided seven assists from his 30 appearances across all competitions for Wolves this season.

