Aston Villa Dealt Blow In Striker Chase

Aston Villa have been dealt a blow in their interest in Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi as the player is not at present ready to leave Chelsea, according to The Athletic.



Dean Smith's Aston Villa were dealt a heavy blow on Thursday when they learnt that their Brazilian centre-forward Wesley will be out for the rest of the season with a ligament injury.













However, the opening of the January transfer window has come to the relief of the Villans as they now have the opportunity to sign a replacement.



The Birmingham-based club have been linked with a number of centre-forwards this week, including Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and former Liverpool star Daniel Sturridge.





One player Aston Villa and Smith are keen on is Chelsea frontman Bathsuayi, who is struggling to find playing time at Stamford Bridge, and is being eyed on loan.







However, the Belgian international is not interested in a move away from Chelsea at present.



The Premier League side, who are now desperate to land a goalscoring striker, would have to convince the 26-year-old to exchange Champions League football for a relegation battle.





However, the Claret and Blue are also considering alternatives in the striking department around Europe.

