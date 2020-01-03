European Giants Rule Out Signing Tottenham Hotspur Star After Initial Enquiry

Follow @insidefutbol





Last season's Champions League finalists Ajax have ruled out being able to take Jan Vertonghen back to the Netherlands due to the costs involved.



Vertonghen is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur this summer and Ajax director of football Marc Overmars recently made enquiries with Tom de Mul, who looks after the Belgian's interests, to check on the centre-back's situation.













What Ajax have found has ruled out a deal, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.



Vertonghen earns between €80,000 and €90,000 per week at Tottenham, a sum beyond that which Ajax would be able to pay.





It is also claimed that Tottenham, to sell now, would be looking to recoup the €12m they paid Ajax to sign Vertonghen in 2012.







Ajax also know other clubs are keen on Vertonghen, meaning their chances of knocking a fee down would be limited.



As such, a swoop to take the 32-year-old back to the Netherlands has been ruled out by the club.





Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho may want to keep hold of Vertonghen this month as he looks to drive Spurs up the Premier League standings into the top four.

