X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

03/01/2020 - 16:18 GMT

Everton Can’t Replace Big Six, Must Focus On This – Jamie Carragher

 




Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged Everton to join Leicester City in try to expand the big six into the big seven in the Premier League under the management of Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton appointing three-time Champions League winner Ancelotti as their boss last month was seen as a statement of intent from the Toffees.  


 



The Italian led Everton to consecutive victories in his first two games in charge of the club before slumping to a narrow 2-1 defeat at Manchester City on New Year's Day.

Having made a positive start under the management of the 60-year-old, Anfield great Carragher is looking forward to seeing if Everton have the conditions to allow their manager to win a trophy.
 


However, Carragher does not believe the Toffees have what it takes to replace any of the established Premier League big six, but has urged them to join Leicester in trying to make it a big seven.



"We will see if the conditions are in place for Ancelotti to win a trophy and take Everton back into Europe", Carragher wrote in his column in the Daily Telegraph.

"In terms of wealth and status, Everton cannot replace any of the established ‘top six’.
 


"What they must strive for is to join Leicester City in trying to make it a ‘big seven’."

Ancelotti is set to lead Everton in his first Merseyside derby on Sunday, with the Toffees preparing to face Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup.   
 