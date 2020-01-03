Fans Can Sense Spirit Within Team – Sunderland Boss Phil Parkinson

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson believes that the club's fans can sense the spirit within the team after seeing the performances of the Black Cats in their last two games.



The League One giants finally managed to register a win after nine successive games when they beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 away from home late last month.













And now as Parkinson's team prepare to face Lincoln this weekend, the manager insists that a good spirit has been developed within the team, which the fans have been able sense in the last two games.



“We have created a lot of opportunities and that is pleasing”, Parkinson told his club's official site.





“There is a good spirit among the lads – you can really feel that. I think the supporters who have been at the last two games can sense that too."







Parkinson also took time to stress the need for his team to "keep plugging away" and take one game at a time, starting with the clash against the Imps at the Stadium of Light.



“We have got to keep plugging away, one game at a time, but we go back into the Stadium of Light at the weekend with renewed confidence", Parkinson continued.





“It is another important game for us against Lincoln City.



“If we can put in a really good performance at the weekend to make sure we finish this Christmas period in style then I will be happy going into the January window.”



The January transfer window is Parkinson's first opportunity to reshape the squad at Sunderland since he took over from Jack Ross.

