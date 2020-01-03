XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



03/01/2020 - 22:54 GMT

Fans Can Sense Spirit Within Team – Sunderland Boss Phil Parkinson

 




Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson believes that the club's fans can sense the spirit within the team after seeing the performances of the Black Cats in their last two games.

The League One giants finally managed to register a win after nine successive games when they beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 away from home late last month.  


 



And now as Parkinson's team prepare to face Lincoln this weekend, the manager insists that a good spirit has been developed within the team, which the fans have been able sense in the last two games.

“We have created a lot of opportunities and that is pleasing”, Parkinson told his club's official site.
 


“There is a good spirit among the lads – you can really feel that. I think the supporters who have been at the last two games can sense that too."



Parkinson also took time to stress the need for his team to "keep plugging away" and take one game at a time, starting with the clash against the Imps at the Stadium of Light.

“We have got to keep plugging away, one game at a time, but we go back into the Stadium of Light at the weekend with renewed confidence", Parkinson continued.
 


“It is another important game for us against Lincoln City.

“If we can put in a really good performance at the weekend to make sure we finish this Christmas period in style then I will be happy going into the January window.”

The January transfer window is Parkinson's first opportunity to reshape the squad at Sunderland since he took over from Jack Ross.
 