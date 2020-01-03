Gaffer Trusts Me – Liverpool Talent Delights After Sealing Loan Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Herbie Kane has expressed his delight at the trust shown by Hull City boss Grant McCann in taking him to the Tigers, and is looking forward to the challenge at the Championship club.



Championship club Hull have confirmed the loan signing of 21-year-old midfielder Kane from Premier League side Liverpool, with the youngster signing a contract until the end of the season.













The move will see Kane reunite with McCann, under whom the Englishman played during his time on loan at League One club Doncaster Rovers last season.



Expressing his delight at linking up with the 39-year-old once again, Kane revealed that he is glad to reunite with McCann at Hull and thanked the manager for trusting him.





The Liverpool loanee is looking forward to the challenge at the Championship club and has set his eyes on gaining playing time and helping the team achieve their goals.







"I’m looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead with Hull City”, Kane told Hull's official site.



“I’ve been excited ever since I heard the news that the club wanted to bring me in on loan.





"It was nice to come in this morning and meet the lads and it’s great to be linking up with the gaffer again.



"It’s nice that he has the trust in me to bring me here.



“Going forward, hopefully I can play some games and help the team get to where it wants to be come the end of the season.”



Kane made his senior team debut for Liverpool against MK Dons in the EFL Cup in September and made his first start against Aston Villa last month.

