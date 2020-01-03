XRegister
26 October 2019

03/01/2020 - 20:29 GMT

He Needs This, He’s Not Getting It – Jose Mourinho Clear On Tottenham Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has stressed the need for Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to have consistent playing time to adapt to the Premier League.

Spurs made Ndombele their most expensive signing when they paid Lyon a fee in the region of £55m in the summer for his services.  


 



However, the Frenchman has endured a stop-start to his life in the Premier League, suffering niggling injuries since his arrival in the summer.

Ndombele received his latest injury setback in Tottenham's game against Southampton on New Year's Day, leaving the club and Mourinho sweating over his fitness.
 


Expressing his concern over Ndombele's fitness, Mourinho has stressed the need for the midfielder to get consistent playing time, which he is not because of the niggling injuries, if he is to get to grips with the Premier League.



"By being injured we have just to wait", Mourinho told a press conference.

"Since the beginning of the season he is having problems.
 


"When I arrived he was injured and now six or seven weeks after I arrived he is injured again.

"So no continuity in his development, the talent is obviously there but no consistency.

"When a player comes from another country until he adapts to what the Premier League is he needs consistency, he needs minutes, he needs to be playing.

"Unfortunately he is not being able to do that."

Ndombele has scored two goals and provided one assist from his 15 Premier League appearances so far this season.   
 