He Ripped Bobby’s Head Off – Liverpool Legend On Jurgen Klopp Keeping Standards Sky High

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson insists that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp simply will not let standards from any of his players drop and pointed to how the German shouted at Roberto Firmino in Thursday night's 2-0 win over Sheffield United.



The European champions club are on course to end their 30-year-long wait to win the league title as they sit on top of the Premier League table.













Liverpool have a 13-point lead over second-placed Leicester City and have a game in hand, after beating Sheffield United, but Lawrenson believes that will not see Klopp allowing his players to take their foot off the gas.



The Anfield great has insists that the Reds' German manager is someone who demands high standards from his team and will not let them drop their levels.





While Klopp maintains a good relationship with the players in his squad, Lawrenson pointed to one incident at Anfield where the boss kept Firmino on his toes.







"I think the manager is the single biggest thing at the club for stuff like that [demanding standards stay high]", Lawrenson said after the match on LFC TV.



"You just know. He ripped Bobby's head off didn't he, tonight.





"That's just the way he is.



"He won't let them get away with anything because he just knows if you get the odd one or two and the performance level drops."



Klopp will want his Liverpool side to keep their lead at the top of the table intact and wrap up the Premier League title as soon as possible.

