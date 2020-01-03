He Should Be Scoring More Goals – Former Top Flight Attacker On Watford Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former English top flight star Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure for his performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but feels he should be finding the back of the net more often.



The Hornets, who are battling relegation, hosted seventh-placed Wolves at home on New Year's Day and registered their third victory in four games, beating Nuno Espirito Santo's side 2-1.













27-year-old Frenchman Doucoure starred for Watford in the win on Wednesday as he scored the second and doubled the lead for Nigel Pearson's men early in the second half.



Ex-top flight star Crooks lauded the former Rennes man for his performance against Wolves and willingness to go the extra mile when his team required it.





However, the 61-year-old believes Doucoure – with his ability – should be finding the back of the net more often and adding more goals to his game.







"He doesn't score many goals but when he does they don't come much bigger than against Wolverhampton Wanderers when you're in the midst of a relegation battle", Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.



"Abdoulaye Doucoure was outstanding against Wolves, which was just as well, as they were proving to be very dangerous.





"Watford had to play with 10 men for the final 20 minutes but Doucoure's willingness to cover the ground and run the extra mile was worth watching.



"A tremendous athlete who, with his ability, should be scoring more goals."



Doucoure has scored two goals from his 20 Premier League appearances for Watford this season.

