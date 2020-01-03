He’s Pundit, He’s Manager – Former Liverpool Star Predicts Two Different Career Paths For Reds Duo

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has predicted two very different paths post retirement for two Reds stars.



Liverpool eased past Sheffield United 2-0 on Thursday night to move 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, staying on course for the title.













Andrew Robertson started at left-back for Liverpool, while an injury in the warm-up for midfielder Naby Keita saw James Milner drafted into the team.



McAteer believes that Milner, with how he speaks about the game, is sure to go into management when he hangs up his boots.





He feels that Robertson, by contrast, is set for a job in the pundit's chair.







"I said Millie is made for management isn't he? He talks like a manager", McAteer said after the win over Sheffield United on LFC TV.



"Robbo's a pundit. Without a shadow of a doubt, a pundit. He's got that Scottish voice as well; they love the Scots on the TV don't they?"





Milner is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2022 after penning a fresh deal with the Reds, something which will take him beyond his 36th birthday.



Robertson, 25, meanwhile is locked down on a contract until the summer of 2024.

