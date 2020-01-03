Hope I’ve Taken Opportunity – Everton Star Keen For Run Of Games On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton loanee Matthew Pennington is hoping that he has done enough in the last two matches for Hull City to enjoy a run of games.



The 25-year-old has been on the fringes at the KCOM Stadium, managing only his first league start since August when he helped his side maintain a clean sheet and earn a 1-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday on New Year's Day.













The start was preceded by another 53 minute substitute appearance against Queens Park Rangers, a match that the Tigers won 2-1.



And now as Hull prepare to face Rotherham United in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, the Everton-contracted player stressed his hope that boss Grant McCann will pick him, while he is keen to keep on playing every single game for his team.





“I thoroughly enjoyed it on New Year’s Day”, Pennington told his club's official site.







“It felt like a long time coming.



“As frustrating as it is, sometimes you just have to understand that you can’t force your way into the team due to the form of others.





“I’ve had to be patient and wait for my chance. All you can do is make sure you’re ready whenever you’re called upon.



“It’s been nice to feature in the last two games though and hopefully I’ve taken my opportunity with both hands.



“Of course I want to be involved against Rotherham in the FA Cup at the weekend because, just like the rest of the lads, I want to play in every game.



“We’ll just have to wait and see what the manager wants to do in terms of his team selection and take it from there.”



Pennington is under contract at Everton until the summer of 2021 and it remains to be seen if he features in Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

