XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



03/01/2020 - 16:31 GMT

I Trust Nuno’s Process – Wolves Star

 




Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore has expressed his delight at having had the opportunity to learn a lot playing in different positions and trusts the processes of boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 2019/20 season has seen the former Barcelona youngster make strides forward as a player; he has been hailed by some fans as one of the Premier League's most improved players.


 



Traore has a goal involvement of eight in the league so far – scoring four and assisting four – and is delighted with how things are going for him at the moment.

The 23-year-old revealed that he is happiest when Wolves win games before expressing his happiness at having the opportunity to play in different positions and learn.
 


Wolves manager Nuno has used the player in a number of positions, including wing-back, winger and forward, and Traore has explained how much he trusts the Portuguese tactician.



"I am happy definitely", Traore told BBC Sport.

"The happiest I can be is when we win games.
 


"I did learn a lot of things in different positions, wing back, winger and striker as well so I am happy to go and learn different positions which I like and I trust the process of Nuno Espirito Santo."

Traore has scored five goals and provided seven assists from his 30 appearances across all competitions this season.   
 