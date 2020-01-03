I Trust Nuno’s Process – Wolves Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore has expressed his delight at having had the opportunity to learn a lot playing in different positions and trusts the processes of boss Nuno Espirito Santo.



The 2019/20 season has seen the former Barcelona youngster make strides forward as a player; he has been hailed by some fans as one of the Premier League's most improved players.













Traore has a goal involvement of eight in the league so far – scoring four and assisting four – and is delighted with how things are going for him at the moment.



The 23-year-old revealed that he is happiest when Wolves win games before expressing his happiness at having the opportunity to play in different positions and learn.





Wolves manager Nuno has used the player in a number of positions, including wing-back, winger and forward, and Traore has explained how much he trusts the Portuguese tactician.







"I am happy definitely", Traore told BBC Sport.



"The happiest I can be is when we win games.





"I did learn a lot of things in different positions, wing back, winger and striker as well so I am happy to go and learn different positions which I like and I trust the process of Nuno Espirito Santo."



Traore has scored five goals and provided seven assists from his 30 appearances across all competitions this season.

