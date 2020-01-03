Inter To Take Interest In Tottenham Star Until Last Day of Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are ready to take their interest in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen right to the last day of the January transfer window.



The Nerrazzurri want to land Eriksen and have taken pole position in the chase for the Denmark international, who is out of contract at Tottenham in the summer.













Eriksen is keen to consider his options, with several clubs linked with wanting him, though the main obstacle for Inter is Tottenham's asking price.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter are not willing to meet Tottenham's asking price and it will need to come down dramatically for a deal to be done.





Inter are though ready to keep trying for a deal right through to the end of this month's transfer window.







And if Eriksen is still at Tottenham when the window closes then they will switch their focus to trying to convince him to join in the summer on a free transfer.



Inter, under Antonio Conte, sit level on points with Juventus at the top of the Serie A table.





The Nerazzurri are well placed to qualify for next season's Champions League, while Tottenham face a fight to finish in the Premier League's top four.

