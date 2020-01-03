It’s A Difficult Negotiation To Have With West Ham – Swedish Side’s President On Keeping Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Norrkoping president Peter Hunt has revealed that the Swedish club would like to keep West Ham loanee Sead Haksabanovic but admitted that it will be a difficult negotiation to pull off.



The Montenegro international joined Swedish top-tier club Norrkoping on an 18-month loan deal from Premier League side West Ham last January.













While the contract runs until the summer of 2020, there have been suggestions that the Hammers are considering recalling the 20-year-old in January.



Norrkoping, who have been impressed by the midfielder, are willing to keep the player and sign him, president Hunt has admitted.





However, Hunt has admitted that it will be difficult for the Swedish side to sign Haksabanovic as the youngster has attracted interest from clubs they cannot compete with.







"There is a clear desire for us to take him, but it is hard," Hunt told NT.se.



"We are not near West Ham's calibre, or the other clubs looking at Haksabanovic.





"Should we say a little rhetorically that if West Ham paid £2.7m two years ago….Sead had a great autumn in the Allsvenskan and has caught the eye of other clubs.



"There is no doubt that this is a difficult negotiation [to have]."



While Haksabanovic has a loan contract until the summer, it is to be seen if West Ham will decide to recall him as the Swedish league has come to a close.

