It’s Going To Be Great Challenge – Celtic Star Relishing Tight Title Race

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien admits he is relishing a title battle against Rangers and is sure the Bhoys are still in a good position in the Scottish Premiership.



Neil Lennon's Celtic side suffered a heavy blow when they were handed a 2-1 defeat by arch-rivals Rangers at Celtic Park last weekend.













While the Hoops still lead the Scottish Premiership table, the Gers are only behind by two points and have a game in hand, which if they win would take them top of the table.



Despite the Light Blues having the chance to go ahead in the table, Celtic centre-back Jullien believes the Hoops are still in a good position, leading the league standings.





Looking forward to the second half of the season, the Frenchman admitted that Celtic's title race with Steven Gerrard's Rangers will be a great challenge and has warned his side against taking their foot off the gas.







“There is so much to look forward to in the second half of the season”, Jullien was quoted as saying by Evening Times.



“It’s going to be a great challenge for us.





“We know we are still in front in the championship and we are in a good position.



“But football can change very quickly. Everyone moves so fast so we still have to be really focused on what is ahead of us.



“I am sure with the talent we have here, whether it’s the players or the staff, everyone will be doing a good job.



“That’s been the case since the start of the year and we will enjoy the winter break and then restart with exactly the same attitude.”



Both Celtic and Rangers are currently having a winter break and will return by kicking-off their Scottish Cup campaign later this month.

