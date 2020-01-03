It’s Like Jurgen Klopp Always Says – Liverpool Assistant Stresses Key Thing

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool assistant boss Pep Lijnders has talked up the importance of recovery in the Reds team and feels their quality is affected by getting it right.



The Premier League table-toppers are going through a busy schedule and Lijnders believes recovery processes have a crucial role to play during a packed period of the campaign.













The 36-year-old reiterated Jurgen Klopp's words that recovery starts in the mind before explaining the importance Liverpool place on recovery following games.



Lijnders went on to talk up the significance of freshness and spontaneity in the Liverpool team and pointed out that their game is affected if there is no proper recovery.





The Liverpool assistant manager believes that the Reds game is not the same without the required recovery and feels mentality is what sets Klopp's men apart from the rest.







“During this period of the season recovery is the main thing”, Lijnders told The Athletic.



“As Jurgen always says, recovery starts in the mind.





"We have to speak with them and discuss what the next game looks like and how can we recover better depending on whether we have two or three nights of sleep between games.



“You have to make the players aware that the recovery process is so important because with the way we play we need that freshness and spontaneity.



"Without that, our game doesn’t look the same way.



“The most important aspect is to keep the team fresh knowing that what puts us above the rest is our mentality.



"Our game requires creativity and spontaneity. It requires passion and hunger so balance in the schedule is very important."



Liverpool played their first game of the month this week and still have five more games to play before the start of February.

