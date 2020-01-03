Jose Mourinho Explains Thinking On Potential Loan For Tottenham Hotspur Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has ruled out a loan move for Spurs youngster Troy Parrott and believes it is better for the attacker to stay with his parent club at the age of 17.



17-year-old centre-forward Parrott is highly-rated at Tottenham and is considered by some to be one of the most exciting talents to come out of the academy.













The Irish teenager has broken onto Spurs' first team scene this season, making his senior team professional debut against Colchester United, and will be looking to step up his development.



Addressing the possibility of Parrott going away on a loan in January, Tottenham head coach Mourinho has suggested that it is better for players to stay with their parent clubs at the age of 17.





The Portuguese tactician pointed out that Parrott is still young and explained that he should continue his development at Spurs.







"I don’t think at the age of 17 it’s good for you to go on loan to a Championship club or to go abroad to another country", Mourinho told a press conference.



"My feeling is one thing is when you are 20 if you need that step when you are 19/20, another thing is when you are 17.





"When you are 17 you are a baby.



"17 you just have to be in your father club where you feel at home, where you are at home, where you train and develop with the first team."



Parrott has made two senior team appearances for Tottenham; one in the EFL Cup against Colchester and the second in the Premier League against Burnley.

