XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



03/01/2020 - 23:11 GMT

Jose Mourinho Finds Phrase To Describe Jack Clarke’s Leeds United Loan

 




Jose Mourinho believes Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke had a "frustration loan" at Leeds United and must join a club that will truly give him playing time, if he heads out again.

The Lilywhites secured the signature of the youngster from Leeds in the summer, though they immediately sent him back to the Championship club on a season-long loan, expecting him to play.  


 



However, Leeds did not hand Clarke playing time under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, with his only appearance in the league for the Whites coming against Luton Town in November.

Tottenham acted swiftly to cancel Clarke's loan at Leeds this month and Mourinho believes the spell was a source of big frustration for the winger.
 


"I know it’s finished but the structure is looking for another loan where he can play", Mourinho said at a press conference.



"In this half season he was not playing much and the objective of a loan is for the players to play. A loan without minutes is frustration loan."

Mourinho insists that after his spell at Leeds, Spurs must make sure the next loan for Clarke is at a club with a manager who desperately wants to play him.
 


"One is enough so the next one we must be sure is a club and a manager that really wants him to play." 

Clarke became the victim of the EFL's rules on only five loan players being able to be included in a matchday squad; Leeds had six loan players on the books.  
 