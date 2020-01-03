Jose Mourinho Finds Phrase To Describe Jack Clarke’s Leeds United Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho believes Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke had a "frustration loan" at Leeds United and must join a club that will truly give him playing time, if he heads out again.



The Lilywhites secured the signature of the youngster from Leeds in the summer, though they immediately sent him back to the Championship club on a season-long loan, expecting him to play.













However, Leeds did not hand Clarke playing time under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, with his only appearance in the league for the Whites coming against Luton Town in November.



Tottenham acted swiftly to cancel Clarke's loan at Leeds this month and Mourinho believes the spell was a source of big frustration for the winger.





"I know it’s finished but the structure is looking for another loan where he can play", Mourinho said at a press conference.







"In this half season he was not playing much and the objective of a loan is for the players to play. A loan without minutes is frustration loan."



Mourinho insists that after his spell at Leeds, Spurs must make sure the next loan for Clarke is at a club with a manager who desperately wants to play him.





"One is enough so the next one we must be sure is a club and a manager that really wants him to play."



Clarke became the victim of the EFL's rules on only five loan players being able to be included in a matchday squad; Leeds had six loan players on the books.

