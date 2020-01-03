Jurgen Klopp Will Have One Eye On This, Former Liverpool Midfielder Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer believes Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will have set an eye on winning the Champions League for a second time in a row.



The European champions have had a solid campaign so far, sitting on top of the Premier League table and qualifying for the Champions League's last 16.













With Liverpool enjoying a 13-point lead as league table-toppers while having a game in hand, they are in pole position to end their 30-year wait to lift the title.



However, ex-Reds midfielder McAteer believes Klopp will also be keen on winning the Champions League for a second time and will know his team are capable.





The 48-year-old feels the German tactician is aware of his side's strengths in a two-legged tie and expects Liverpool to be ready for their game against Atletico Madrid.







"I tell you now, he will have an eye on winning the Champions League again", McAteer said on LFC TV after Liverpool's win over Sheffield United.



"He won't have written that off.





"He knows how important the league is, but he knows this [team] over two legs are a very strong animal.



"He won't want that complacency coming in where we think we've won the league and then all of a sudden we face a big game in the Champions League, Atletico to come."



Liverpool will visit Atletico Madrid in February before hosting Los Rojiblancos at Anfield in March.

