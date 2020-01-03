Leeds United’s Hopes of Landing 23-Year-Old Target Ended By Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Clear Words

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have been told that they have no hope of completing a loan deal to sign Che Adams, with Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl ruling out a temporary move for the striker.



Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds recently saw Arsenal recall Eddie Nketiah from his loan stint at Elland Road, depleting the club's striking options.













Leeds are looking for a replacement and are keen on landing 23-year-old Adams on a loan deal until the end of the season.



Southampton paid £15m to sign Adams from Birmingham City in the summer though and Hasenhuttl has slammed the door on any suggestion the striker could be loaned.





"I wouldn’t consider loaning him out, I need every player, especially in an attacking position as we don’t have many", Hasenhuttl was quoted as saying by the Daily Echo.







"He’s not so happy in the moment because he didn’t play that often and hasn’t scored so far but we know what we have with him and we know that we need him", the Saints boss added, talking up Adams' qualities.



Leeds focused on loan additions in the summer as they looked to stay within the EFL's financial rules and again appear in the market for temporary signings in this month's transfer window.





The Whites have lost two loanees this month, with Jack Clarke following Nketiah out of the door.

