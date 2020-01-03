Not Expecting Very Good News – Jose Mourinho On Harry Kane

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has admitted that he is not expecting good news regarding the injury of Spurs striker Harry Kane.



The new year has not begun well for the London-based club as they were handed a 1-0 defeat by Southampton on Wednesday.













To add to Tottenham's woes, star striker Kane picked up a hamstring injury and was forced off the pitch 75 minutes into the game on New Year's Day.



Two days on from the incident, Spurs head coach Mourinho is still in the dark over how severe the injury to the 26-year-old is, but admitted that he is not expecting good news on it.





The Portuguese pointed out how Kane realised the severity of the situation immediately after he picked up the injury during the game and came off, before expressing his concern over losing the centre-forward for a period of time.







"I don’t know yet. Maybe later today we have news, but if you ask me my feeling good news or bad news, I am more on bad news than good news", Mourinho told a press conference.



"Kane leaving a match the way he did it, he didn’t think twice, it took him two seconds to realise the severity of his situation.





"I’m not great on grades. I think I am great on experience and feelings.



"I’m not expecting very good news. I think we are going to lose him for some period. I’m totally convinced of that."



Kane has scored 11 goals and provided two assists from his 20 league appearances so far this season.

