Premier League Side Believe Rangers Striker Alfredo Morelos Is Too Expensive

Aston Villa have ruled out making a move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in this month's transfer window.



The Villa Park outfit are focusing on bringing in a new striker after Wesley's season was brought to an early end following an injury picked up at Burnley.













They have been linked with Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi and are assessing a number of options to come in and add to Dean Smith's firepower.



Morelos has again been catching the eye in Scotland and the Europa League with Rangers, but Aston Villa are not tipped to move for him.





Villa, according to The Athletic, believe the Rangers striker is too expensive for them.







Rangers would need to receive a bumper offer to consider selling Morelos this month, as they battle Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.



It is also unclear whether Morelos would be sold on leaving Rangers mid-season as he looks to go down in the history books at Ibrox.





The Colombia international has found the back of the net 28 times in 35 games for Rangers so far this season.

