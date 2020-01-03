Rangers Star Can’t Understand Why Steven Gerrard Won’t Play Him

Follow @insidefutbol





Andy King is struggling to understand why Steven Gerrard has not been playing him at Rangers, it has been claimed.



Rangers raided Leicester City in the summer to land King on a season-long loan, but the midfielder has made no impact at Ibrox.













The 31-year-old has clocked just 21 minutes of football in the Scottish Premiership, while in total he has had five outings in a light blue shirt.



King is expected to be recalled by Leicester this month and he will return as a player less than happy with his stint north of the border.





The midfielder, according to The Athletic, is struggling to understand why Gerrard has not handed him substantially more playing time.







However, it is claimed Gerrard appreciates having King around the dressing room.



The midfielder was an unused substitute in league games against Celtic and Aberdeen, while his last league minutes came in September at home against Livingston.





King has made a total of 375 appearances for Leicester and it remains to be seen if the Foxes will look to send him on a new loan this month.

