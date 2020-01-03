Reminds Me of Rafael Benitez To Newcastle – Jamie Carragher On Carlo Ancelotti At Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Everton appointing Carlo Ancelotti is similar to Newcastle United appointing Rafael Benitez at the helm in 2016.



In March 2016, a relegation-threatened Newcastle appointed former Liverpool manager Benitez as their boss. The coup was received with excitement by the Magpies supporters.













Almost four years down the line, Everton have made a statement by appointing three-time Champions League winner Ancelotti as their manager.



Anfield great Carragher believes there are similarities between how Newcastle appointed Benitez as their manager and how the Reds' rivals Everton announced Ancelotti as their boss.





The 41-year-old pointed out how both rumours were initially received with scepticism before leaving the fans excited when the appointments were announced.







Carragher believes the Everton faithful are in awe of having a manager who has won it all in football and are excited about the prospect of the Italian leading them to success.



"Ancelotti moving to Goodison Park reminds me of Rafa Benitez joining Newcastle", Carragher wrote in his column in the Daily Telegraph.





"First there was scepticism, many asking: “Why would he go there? Isn’t he too big for them? Can they really fulfil his ambitions?



"When it happened, elated supporters reacted as if they could not believe they got him.



"They are seduced by the aura of a coach with a track record of winning, who has managed some of the biggest clubs and who they are sure will drag their side towards what they so desperately crave."



Ancelotti led the Toffees to wins in his first two games in charge of the club before slumping to a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City on New Year's Day.

