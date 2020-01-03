XRegister
X
26 October 2019

03/01/2020 - 21:01 GMT

Sheffield United Are Massive Club – West Ham Star Full of Respect For Blades

 




West Ham United star Robert Snodgrass has hailed Sheffield United as a massive club and expects the Hammers to face a tough challenge from the Blades in their next league outing.

The Hammers are set to visit Sheffield United in the Premier League next Friday, in what will be David Moyes' second league game in charge of the club after being appointed for a second time.  


 



Despite being newcomers in the top flight, the Blades find themselves sitting eighth in the league table, while West Ham are just two points above the relegation zone.

With the clash with Sheffield United on the horizon after a weekend FA Cup tie, Irons winger Snodgrass has heaped praise on Chris Wilder's side for everything they have done since earning promotion to the Premier League.
 


The 32-year-old hailed the Blades as a massive club before admitting that West Ham will face a tough challenge at Bramall Lane next Friday.



"Next game, we play Sheffield United, who are a massive club and have done everything right in the Premier League so far, for me", Snodgrass told West Ham TV.

"So it’ll be a different test for us because we’ve struggled for confidence of late and Sheffield United are full of confidence.
 


It’ll be a difficult test, but we take it one step at a time after a great result.

Before their league game next week, West Ham will face Gillingham, and Sheffield United will clash with AFC Fylde, in the third round of the FA Cup.   
 