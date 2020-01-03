XRegister
26 October 2019

03/01/2020 - 20:51 GMT

Southampton On Excellent Run – Huddersfield Boss On Really Tough Test

 




Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has admitted that the Terriers will face a tough challenge from Southampton in the FA Cup this weekend.

Championship side Huddersfield will kick-off their FA Cup campaign by locking horns with Premier League side Southampton at St. Mary's on Saturday.  


 



The Saints endured a disappointing start to their campaign as they managed to win just two of their first 13 league games, but have bounced back by winning five of their last eight games.

With Huddersfield set to take on the top tier side on Saturday, Terriers boss Cowley has lauded Southampton for the excellent run they have been on and admitted that his side will face a tough challenge at the weekend.
 


"Southampton are on an excellent run. It'll be a really tough test for us", Cowley told a press conference.



"The Christmas period has been a marathon. We have to get our heads down and sprint to the finish."

However, Cowley is looking forward to the opportunity to take on a Premier League side and has vowed to pick the best eleven he can for the game.
 


"We are going to try and pick the best team we can", Cowley said.

"We have the opportunity to go to a Premier League club. We know how big the challenge is."

With Southampton on an unbeaten run of four games, Ralph Hasenhuttl and co will be hopeful of keeping their streak going against Huddersfield.   
 